Fashion, Barbie arrives in theaters: the “crazy” race of fashion brands starts

Barbie, upcoming film: a mine of potential for fashion brands from all over the world

The Barbie it is in the childhood memories of every little girl (and not only). Everyone will have happened, at least once in their life, to give or receive as a gift theiconic Mattel doll. The planetary success of this toy – for entertainment but also for collection – is now enriched by a new product on the market: the film, to be released on Thursday 20 July in Italya day of the United States and United Kingdom.

The highly anticipated film, with Greta Gerwig directing, And cost Warner Bros $145 million to which, according to what transpires from the rumors on the web, 100 million would have been added for marketing.

Il fashion industry is helping to promote the film interpreted by Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling respectively in the role of Barbie and Ken. As he explains Pambiancothe beginning of promotional tour has been a rush – among the luxury brands – to dress the leading actress on the pink carpet, during photocalls, special screenings, video interviews and fan events.

On the one hand, luxury brands have chosen to invest in the cast by supplying clothes in harmony with thepink aesthetics of the feature filmio for the entire promotion, on the other hand the fast fashion brands have pushed the accelerator on special capsules aimed at the audience in the hall.

