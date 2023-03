| ASK: What fee does a lawyer earn for having acted with regard to the granting of the cancellation permit for a land charge? |

Answer: Out of court, a business fee of 0.5 to 2.5 arises for the lawyer according to No. 2300 VV RVG. For the application to the land registry, you can pay a 1.3 procedural fee according to no. 3100 i. V. m. No. 3101 para. 2 VV RVG.