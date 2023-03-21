Listen to the audio version of the article

Eighty million euros to secure the Rosetti Marino shipyard in Marina di Ravenna. Ferretti Group has acquired the production site of San Vitale, covering over 70,000 square metres, including a dry dock. The operation was launched with an initial investment of approximately 40 million euros, to be followed by a further 40 million over the next three years, for the construction of new production spaces and a research and development centre.

Production capacity at +20%

The acquisition, for which Ferretti was assisted by the Pedersoli law firm, «is part of the group’s growth strategies – underlines -: once fully operational, the new plant will increase production capacity by around 20%»; and was “fully funded with equity, deriving from the proceeds of the recent listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange”.

The production complex in the province of Ravenna is located in a strategic position, close to the Ferretti headquarters in Forlì and the Cattolica shipyard. With this operation, the note continues, “the group consolidates the investment strategy which, in the last five years, has led to the expansion and improvement of all the plants” and, in particular, of the La Spezia shipyard and the Superyacht Yard of Ancona.

Spaces to make sailing Wallys

«The acquisition of the area – explains Alberto Galassi, CEO of Ferretti – is the keeping of a promise. We have big plans and imagine a production site that is cutting-edge in all its aspects: well-being of the people who work there, positive social impact, environmental protection also through the careful choice of materials and increased production. We have found in Ravenna the right home for the sailing Wallys and for the expansion of our other brands, starting with the extraordinary Ferretti Yachts Infynito range».

«Once again we choose Italy – continues Galassi – we invest to strengthen ourselves, but also to keep flying the flag of an industry symbol of our country, that of luxury yachting, and of the wide network of entrepreneurship and high craftsmanship that all the world watches with admiration and envy.”