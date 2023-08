If you can only invest a certain amount for 1-2 years and not longer term, then the question arises whether ETFs are suitable for this. Does it make sense to invest money in ETFs in the short term?

We talk about that in today’s podcast episode.

Successful investments in digital assets on March 19, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (early bird phase ends on February 20, 2022 at midnight)

Secure your place now

Get my best investment tips in your inbox every week:

Free weekly investment tips (every Sunday)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook