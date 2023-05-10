Fincantieri, revenues up 4.9% in the quarter of 2023, EBITDA at 87 million

Fincantieri, the gross operating margin is down from 118 to 87 million euros

The group Fincantieri it closed the first quarter with revenues of 1.764 billion euros, up 4.9% on the same period of 2022. The gross operating margin decreased from 118 to 87 million euros. The net financial position is negative by 2.922 billion, against 2.531 billion at the end of 2022. The results for the quarter, a note states, are in line with the guidance for the year. Among other data, the order book is 22.7 billion euros, with 89 ships; in the first quarter, orders were acquired for 0.9 billion (0.5 in 2022).

Pierroberto Folgiero, chief executive officer of Fincantieri, commented: “The first quarter of 2023 was confirmed to be fully in line with forecasts. In the cruise ship area, we recorded an increase in production volumes by virtue of the development of the important backlog acquired, while in the military area, the progress of existing programs continues as planned in compliance with the established timescales. An excellent performance was marked in particular by the offshore sector and special vessels, with revenues of 238 million euros equal to an increase of 31%, which benefits from the growing contribution of units for the wind sector”.

