Flat Out Autos Unveils Innovative Removable Roof Chevrolet Silverado at SEMA Show, Resembling Modern K5 Blazer

Business

by admin
Arkansas-based company, Flat Out Autos, turned heads at the SEMA Show when they showcased a Chevrolet Silverado that had been transformed into a smaller version with a removable roof, giving it the appearance of a modern K5 Blazer.

To achieve this transformation, the team at Flat Out Autos had to modify the wheelbase of the Silverado, resulting in a compact two-door van. Despite the modifications, the vehicle maintains its bold and robust style.

In addition to the changes in size, the modern truck was equipped with a set of 37-inch Nitto Trail Grappler tires, Fox sports coil-over shock absorbers, and a Dirt King long travel suspension.

The cabin of the Silverado was also modified, with the rear seats relocated to the bed of the truck and covered by a carbon fiber roof that can be easily removed. The exterior of the vehicle features a Glacier Blue Metallic paint job and a front fascia borrowed from the Silverado ZR2. A custom folding rear tire carrier, capable of accommodating a full-size spare, was also added.

Under the hood, the original 5.3-liter V8 engine received a Whipple supercharger and a Vance and Hines exhaust. The Flat Out Autos creation will be part of the SEMA Show’s Battle of the Builder competition and may also be available for purchase by customers.

The unique Silverado modification showcases Flat Out Autos’ innovation and creativity, proving that they are at the forefront of the automotive customization industry.

Sandy García Tarazona.

