Listen to the audio version of the article

GeneSys Informatica, an IT company of Fratelli Cosulich, has acquired Argenton & partners, a company founded in Genoa in 1986, which has always carried out activities at the service of companies

operating in the shipping world (from software solutions to information technology assistance) and, over the years, has become highly specialized in the field of satellite telecommunications, again for the maritime sector.

Thanks to a series of partnerships built over the years (with Navarino, Kvh, Otesat-Maritel and Speedcast) and a dense network of relationships, Argenton today offers installations of satellite equipment and communication software, both nationally and internationally.

Objective: Join a large group

«For some time – says Maurizio Argenton, president of the homonymous company – we had the desire to join a larger group, with the aim of further expanding our activities. We are honored to have joined a company like GeneSys Informatica and, more generally, the Fratelli Cosulich group, which will allow us to strengthen our position on the market and build a wider network of relationships, creating new synergies”.

For GeneSys, explains Matteo Cosulich, president of the IT company and CEO of Fratelli Cosulich, «this is the second acquisition in the last three years, demonstrating the fact that we are growing externally through m&a, pursuing the same group strategy. Recently, with the growth of our shipping activities, we have significantly increased our fleet. Currently, our goal is to strengthen our activities at 360°, with services that are useful, first of all, for the sector but also for our assets».

Synergies between companies

The acquisition of Argenton, continues Cosulich, «with its primary position in the field of maritime satellite communications, can contribute to an improvement both in our shipowning activities and in the range of IT solutions that we offer through GeneSys, guaranteeing synergies between our realities”.