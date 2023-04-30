Frecce Tricolori in mourning: Captain Ghersi crashes with an ultralight

Alessio Ghersi crashes with the ultralight, the captain of the Frecce Tricolori died together with a relative

Day of mourning for the Air Force: one of the two victims of the ultralight that crashed yesterday afternoon in Friuli is Alessio Ghersi, pilot in service with the 313th Aerobatic Training Group “Frecce Tricolori”. The Chief of Staff of the Air Force, general of the air force Luca Goretti, on behalf of the entire Armed Forces, expresses condolences for the death and “snuggles with his wife and their two children in this moment of deep pain”. The traditional event for the conclusion of the training period in view of the start of the aerobatic season, scheduled for May 1st on the Rivolto air base, has been cancelled.

Il Captain Ghersi, 34 years old, originally from Domodossola, currently held the position of 2nd right wingman, Pony 5, within the formation of the Frecce Tricolori. He had entered the Air Force in 2007 with the Ibis V Course of the Air Force Academy. After flying school he was assigned to the 4th Wing of Grosseto, where he obtained the qualification of combat ready pilot on the Eurofighter aircraft, carrying out air defense activities both nationally and in NATO missions.

Subsequently selected for the Frecce Tricolori, he would soon take part in his fifth acrobatic season with the National Acrobatic Team. The flight accident occurred in the late afternoon on the Musi range, Valli del Torre area, in the municipality of Lusevera (Udine). The alarm was raised by some witnesses who noticed the flames before losing sight of the aircraft, which crashed to the ground in a wooded area. Rescuers were immediately brought to the scene, who were only able to ascertain the death of the occupants, charred dead: the other victim would be a relative of the soldier. The operations carried out by the Alpine Rescue of the Guardia di Finanza have led to the identification of the two bodies: the investigations are coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Udine. The firefighters are also on site.

Subscribe to the newsletter

