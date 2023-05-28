From January to April, the city’s retail sales increased by 6.3% year-on-year-Xingtai Net-Xingtai Daily

News from our newspaper (reporter Guo Wenjing, correspondent Li Fang) With the continuous expansion of consumption scenarios, the market vitality of our city continues to be stimulated, and the consumer goods market recovers in an orderly manner. From January to April, the retail sales of consumer goods of enterprises (units) above designated size in the city (hereinafter referred to as limited Online retail sales) completed 8.83 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.3%. Among them, in April, the city’s above-limits retail sales reached 2.07 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 44.3%, ranking first in the province.

From January to April, 17 of the 22 categories of retail commodities above designated size in our city achieved positive growth, accounting for 77.3%, which together boosted the growth rate of retail sales above designated size by 10.7 percentage points. Among them, petroleum and products and new energy vehicles have obvious support. The retail sales of restricted oil and its products reached 970 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 23.4%, driving the city’s retail sales to increase by 2.1 percentage points, and its proportion in the city increased by 1.7 percentage points compared with the same period last year. The retail sales of restricted vehicles reached 3.18 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.9%, an increase of 15.7 percentage points from the first quarter. Among them, the retail sales of new energy vehicles increased strongly, with a year-on-year increase of 72%, driving the city’s retail sales growth of 1.5 percentage points .



