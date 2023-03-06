Home Business From the ECB to GDP, the macroeconomic week between pitfalls and winds of optimism
From the ECB to GDP, the macroeconomic week between pitfalls and winds of optimism

After a whole February of corrections, l’S&P 500 go back to register purchases. There market strength manifested itself despite the returns of bonds US ten-year bonds have reached 4% and theEuropean inflation increased more than expected. In that scenario, it turns out anyway premature toast to optimism. It is wiser to remain cautious.

In fact, it is not only a macroeconomic issue that generates uncertainty. By now 99% of the S&P 500 companies have lifted the veils on the accounts of the fourth quarter 2022 and the results were hardly supportive. Although the markets were already expecting a first quarter of declining profitsit is now the downward revisions for the coming quarters that are causing concern.

For the first quarter of 2023, analysts expect a new growth slowdown, with profits down 5.9%, compared to -0.3% at the end of the year. At the sectoral level, only the Utilities revise their forecasts upwards (although they are in negative territory) while the other ten sectors report a decrease in their estimates, led by the Materials (-12,6%), Health Care (-8,6%), Consumer Discretionary (-8,5%) e Industrials (-8,2%).

Overall, the earnings estimates they also fell substantially for the whole of 2023, going from around 4.6% at the end of the year to the current 2.1%. While this was a significant downward revision, with uncertainty stemming from the upward path of interest rates and a possible economic slowdown, the minimum profits process could represent a possible driver for a more sustainable market recovery.

