Attempt to recover European stock exchanges. After the first few minutes of trading, the Ftse Mib index marks + 0.73% at 22.001 points. Investors are trying to leave Jerome Powell’s hawkish words behind and look at the inflation data in Europe on the agenda today and tomorrow and those on the US job market on Friday.

The dollar index this morning retraces slightly to 108.75 from the peak of the last two decades of 109.48 touched yesterday.

In the Piazza Affari parterre, convinced increases for TIM (+ 1.27%), Unipol (+ 1.49%) and Fineco (+ 1.4%). Among the banks, Bper (+ 1.79%) and Banco BPM (+ 1.77%).

Focus also on Generali (+ 1.33%) which completed the acquisition of the majority stakes in the joint ventures of AXA and Affin in Malaysia, becoming one of the leading Non-Life insurers in the country. The Leone group of Trieste also increased its stake in MPI Generali Insurans Berhad from 49% to 100%, by acquiring the shares held by Multi-Purpose Capital Holdings Berhad (MPHB Capital), a joint venture partner in Malaysia. Generali plans to integrate the activities of MPI Generali and AXA Affin Generali Insurance to eventually hold 70% of the company resulting from the merger. Affin Bank will hold 30% of both Life and Non-Life companies.