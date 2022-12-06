Home Business Garofalo Health Care finalizes the acquisition of Gruppo Veneto Diagnostica e Riabilitazione
Business

Garofalo Health Care finalizes the acquisition of Gruppo Veneto Diagnostica e Riabilitazione

by admin
Garofalo Health Care finalizes the acquisition of Gruppo Veneto Diagnostica e Riabilitazione

Today Garofalo Health Care completed the closing for the acquisition of 100% of Gruppo Veneto Diagnostica e Riabilitazione, one of the main accredited private diagnostic centers in the Veneto region.

Gruppo Veneto Diagnostica e Riabilitazione was founded in 1988 and the acquisition communicated today by Garofalo was carried out through a vehicle company called GHC Project 9, wholly controlled by Garofalo Health Care.

In particular, the acquisition of the Veneto Diagnostics and Rehabilitation Group ensures Garofalo Health Care an increasingly widespread presence in the Veneto Region, also covering the provinces of Padua, Treviso and Venice, and will allow for important synergies with the other structures of the group present in the same region.

Meanwhile, Garofalo Health Care shares, listed on Borsa Italiana’s Euronext STAR Milan market, are currently down by 0.39%, thus standing at 3.82 euros per share.

See also  Lange Construction Steel Weekly Inventory: Market Price Fluctuations Weakening, Transactions Generally Average | Steel_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

U.S. stocks close: The three major indexes continue...

Banca Mediolanum: best November ever for funding (€695m)

a stop to inflation and rate hikes?

The price of No. 92 gasoline in Beijing...

International oil prices plummeted for two consecutive days,...

Wall Street is going down again today with...

Uranium, an interesting investment theme

Stellantis: continuing education with the first Student Awards...

Raymond James: Raise Lululemon’s target price to $438...

Electric cars, the price of batteries rises after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy