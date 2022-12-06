Today Garofalo Health Care completed the closing for the acquisition of 100% of Gruppo Veneto Diagnostica e Riabilitazione, one of the main accredited private diagnostic centers in the Veneto region.

Gruppo Veneto Diagnostica e Riabilitazione was founded in 1988 and the acquisition communicated today by Garofalo was carried out through a vehicle company called GHC Project 9, wholly controlled by Garofalo Health Care.

In particular, the acquisition of the Veneto Diagnostics and Rehabilitation Group ensures Garofalo Health Care an increasingly widespread presence in the Veneto Region, also covering the provinces of Padua, Treviso and Venice, and will allow for important synergies with the other structures of the group present in the same region.

Meanwhile, Garofalo Health Care shares, listed on Borsa Italiana’s Euronext STAR Milan market, are currently down by 0.39%, thus standing at 3.82 euros per share.