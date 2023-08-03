Home » Gas bills at a peak, here is the new annual household expenditure
Business

Gas bills at a peak, here is the new annual household expenditure

by admin
Gas bills at a peak, here is the new annual household expenditure

The gas bill drops again: each family spends 1,484 euros a year

The cost of gas for the typical household in the rolling year (August 2022-July 2023) amounts to 1,484 euros: the figure calculated before taxes shows a drop of 10.7% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year (August 2021- July 2022). The Arera makes it known. Please note that the Decree Law n. 79 of 28 June 2023 for the third quarter of 2023, therefore also for July consumption, for gas confirmed the reduction of VAT to 5% and the zeroing of general system costs.

In July alone, compared to June, the gas bill decreased by 2.1%. The component of the gas price to cover procurement costs (CMEMm), applied to customers still in the protected market, is updated by arera as a monthly average of the price on the Italian wholesale market (the PSV day ahead) and published within the first 2 working days of the month following the reference month.

For the month of July, which recorded a lower average wholesale price compared to that of the month of June, the price of the gas raw material alone (CMEMm), for customers with contracts in protected conditions, is equal to 31.41 euro/MWh.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Hutchinson is expanding its roadmap to digitizing procurement with Ivalua

You may also like

Promotional Ship for Osaka World Expo Runs Aground...

Gift Tax: These allowances and tax rates apply

Pittsburgh Shooter Sentenced to Death: Killed 11 People

Falling inflation – inflation in Switzerland fell again...

The Impact of Political Events on the Exchange...

Li Auto Launches L9 Pro Model at 429,800...

We must murder the German Michel together

ING: revenues up 23% in the second quarter

McDonald’s: We tried 5 burgers that are unique...

Know-how and skills for sustainable farms in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy