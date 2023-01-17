Home Business Gas, the price falls below 60 euros per megawatt hour: 11% sold in Amsterdam
Business

Gas, the price falls below 60 euros per megawatt hour: 11% sold in Amsterdam

by admin
Gas, the price falls below 60 euros per megawatt hour: 11% sold in Amsterdam

TURIN. It could be the turning point, the herald of the end of the energy and inflation problems: yesterday the price of gas lost another 15% during negotiations, collapsing to the lowest since December 2021, i.e. since before the war between Russia and Ukraine , and in the meantime, the way is being prepared for joint European purchases of methane on international markets, a goal that was set yesterday in Brussels by the spring, in order to obtain even better conditions thanks to large volumes. If it were just an impromptu drop in price, a curiosity of the day, it wouldn’t deserve to talk about it, but the downward trend has been consolidating for months, so the hope of light at the end of the tunnel does not seem groundless.

The European reference

On the TTF market of the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, which is the reference throughout Europe, yesterday’s minimum for natural gas was 54.40 euros per MegaWatt/hour (closing at 56.40), a price that was not seen for 14 months, to be compared with the almost 343 euros of last August 26, when it seemed that the economy of Europe and Italy would collapse. There has been a decline since then, aided by a faster-than-imagined conversion to alternative suppliers to Russia, surprisingly easy stock replenishment, and also an autumn/winter season that is not terribly cold in Europe. This morning the price is up slightly: +2.8% to 57 euros per megawatt hour, in any case at the levels of December 2021. Then it started to fall again: -3.5% to 53.5 euros.

See also  on vaccines the most favorable social media of traditional media - UPDATED DATA

Brussels move

Yesterday in Brussels the EU Commission and the representatives of the 27 governments discussed the creation of a consortium of European gas companies to negotiate with international suppliers and guarantee better prices for the continental market; in February, the platform’s steering committee will meet with the aim of launching joint purchases before the summer.

The words of the CEO Eni

Meanwhile, ENI’s CEO, Claudio Descalzi, met Egyptian President al-Sisi in Cairo: they discussed “Eni’s current and future activities in Egypt, with a focus on the ongoing exploration campaign, whose preliminary results are already positive, and which has the potential to allow exports to grow rapidly, leveraging the capacity available in the company’s assets on the Mediterranean coast».

You may also like

Downstream pre-holiday stocking is basically completed Methanol market...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, January 17th. Chinese growth sows...

Stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range,...

Piazza Affari opens above parity, Ftse Mib close...

The downside of international gold prices is limited,...

Polestar 2, electro-chic formula for Tesla’s challenger

Many factors help the Shanghai Stock Exchange to...

Markets: US futures down, Tokyo stock exchange positive...

Ryzen 7000 is cheaper AMD entry-level A620 motherboard...

Wall Street: Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy