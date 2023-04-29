Generali approves the financial statements (and the coupon). Mediobanca with 13.1% of the capital

Generali, ok with the budget

The Assicurazioni Generali shareholders’ meeting approved the 2022 financial statements. The financial statements were voted by over 90% of the capital present while 9.9% abstained. Green light from the shareholders’ meeting also for the dividend. Mediobanca is the leading shareholder of the Leone and holds 13.1% of the capital, an increase compared to the 12.8% it previously held, followed by Delfin, founded by Leonardo Del Vecchio, with 9.7% and by the Caltagirone group with 6.2%. Benetton’s share is instead equal to 4.8%.

Among the various items on the agenda, the shareholders’ meeting also approved the report on the remuneration policy and expressed a favorable advisory vote on the report on the fees paid.

Green light also to the ‘Long Term Incentive Plan’ of the Group 2023 – 2025, which provides for the assignment of a maximum number of 11 million and 300 thousand shares. In this perspective, the shareholders’ meeting authorized the purchase and execution of deeds of disposal of treasury shares to service the remuneration and incentive plans for a maximum of 11 million and 300 thousand shares: the purchase authorization has a duration of 18 months from today while the authorization to dispose of treasury shares has no time limits.

The shareholders’ meeting then approved the employee share plan for the Generali Group (with the exception of the members of the Group Management Committee and the Global Leadership Group), to promote the achievement of strategic objectives, a culture of ownership and empowerment and the participation of employees in the creation of sustainable value for the Group. To service the Plan, the shareholders’ meeting also authorized the purchase and disposal of a maximum number of 9 million treasury shares, for a period of 18 months. Also in this case, the purchases of treasury shares will be carried out in compliance with the same conditions already described above.

Subscribe to the newsletter

