Generali, Cattaneo could remain on the board: the previous Scaroni and Conti

Cattaneo could remain on the Generali board

Now that Flavio Cattaneo has been appointed CEO of Enel, many are wondering what he will do with his seat on the board of directors of Generali. The Milanese manager, in fact, has been included in the minority list that refers to Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone on the board of Leone. In Italy there is no precise rule and among other things it is Paolo Scaroni that Fulvio Conti, at the time respectively managing directors of Eni ed Enelsat on boards other than that of the company they led.

As it happens, Scaroni himself was on the board of Generali while driving the six-legged dog. So, no obligation. Even at the continental level giants such as Axa o Roche they see managers sitting on their boards who continue to play top roles in their companies. Sources close to Cattaneo tell Affaritaliani.it that at the moment no choice has been made.

The Milanese manager, in addition to leaving the operational powers of Italo, he will have to decide what to do, taking his time. What is certain is that in the event of renouncing his position at Generali, the Roman manufacturer will have to decide who will take his seat. Just the replacement of the engineer, last year, had created a governance problem because the president Andrea Sironi had raised the subject of the appropriateness of assigning the post to Luciano Cirinà – candidate for managing director of the Caltagirone list but above all in dispute with the Leone – and for this reason the affair had gone on for weeks. Will it be like this again?

