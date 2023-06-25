Home » German Bundestag – Federal Government: Help with the search for company succession
Berlin: (hib/EMU) In order to facilitate company succession, the federal government supports companies, among other things, through the company succession exchange nexxtchange.org operated jointly by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection (BMWK) and KfW and the BMWK initiative “company succession – from the Practice for practice” as well as the financing and funding advice of the BMWK. That goes from an answer (20/7208) of the Federal Government on a small request (20/7035) of the CDU/CSU faction. In addition, successor founders would have access to the ERP start-up loan and the ERP promotional loan for SMEs. Support also comes from the guarantee banks in the form of securing investment and working capital loans.

The MPs had asked about the hit rates on the company succession exchange nexxt-change since 2010. The federal government states that in 2010 there were 1,268 successfully initiated mediations between companies and successor founders, in 2016 there were 1064 and last year 829. The complete list as well as a listing of the access figures to the platform in the same period is the answer refer to.

