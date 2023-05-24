Home » Germany, the traffic light coalition and its plans: Change the game!
Germany, the traffic light coalition and its plans: Change the game!

Germany, the traffic light coalition and its plans: Change the game!

Deutschland is of course not a company that is finished, and problems are not concealed here, but addressed up and down. However, after a year and a half of Dare More Progress, there is a widening gap between what is being advocated and what is being achieved. What’s the reason? One hears various reasons: at the FDP. To Habeck. At the Chancellor. To the media, who only complain. On the people who don’t want to. At the “Bild” newspaper and its “Heiz-Hammer” campaigns. At the pace. I think most of it is projection.

There are two reasons for the gap. First, we feel and see that the leadership is not pulling in the same direction. Very bad for change projects. Secondly, the approach and the means and methods obviously do not release the energy that would be necessary for the pace to 2030. You can’t decree departure, it works through incentives.

