Giro at the start, the spectacle of Italy in 3,500 km of challenges from the mountains to the Imperial Forums

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Giro d’Italia 2023 kicks off on Saturday 6 May with the time trial from Fossacesia Marina in Abruzzo to Ortona. An appointment, the one with the Corsa Rosa, historic for the country and for public television which presented its multimedia commitment in a press conference to follow the three weeks of the sporting event. And above all the announced duel between the world champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).

The geography of racing

The 106th edition of the Giro d’Italia 2023 will unfold along 21 stages, for a total of 3,489 km with 51,400 meters of elevation gain. There will be 17 regions crossed up to the final stage in Rome. There are 3 timed stages for a total of 73.2 km against the clock, while there are 5 uphill finishes.

In the route after the first time trial and the second stage for sprinters, there will be fractions with many ups and downs from Abruzzo to Puglia, with many meters in altitude and a climb of medium difficulty. The sixth stage will start from the seafront of Naples, where the runners will return after 162 km. The road will immediately head towards the Amalfi coast, circumnavigating Vesuvius and having reached Amalfi, the runners will return to Naples via Positano and the coast. First uphill finish for the seventh stage Capua-Gran Sasso d’Italia.Campo Imperatore. More climbs in the next stage with three climbs. But the great ascents will begin with stage number 13, departing from Borgofranco d’Ivrea and arriving in Crans Montana, with the 34-kilometer climb to the Col du Grand Saint-Bernard and the 2469-metre-high brow, Cima Coppi of this edition. Stage number 15, which closes the second week of the Giro d’Italia, will go from Seregno to Bergamo, with an altitude difference of 3600 metres, with Selvino, Miragolo San Salvatore and the Roncola Alta mountain grand prix. The Sabbio Chiese-Monte Bondone fraction will follow, which will take the Lombardy riders to Trentino, on the ramps of Monte Bondone, after having skirted Lake Garda.

In any case, the most eagerly awaited stage is number 19, Longarone-Tre Cime di Lavaredo, 183 km with a good 5400 m in altitude. We will cover Passo Campolongo, Passo Valparola, Passo Giau and after Cortina d’Ampezzo the Passo Tre Croci, before the final ascent to the Tre Cime di Lavaredo, 10 years after the last time. A very tough stage which will be followed by the Tarvisio-Monte Lussari time trial, an 18.6 km individual time trial with the brutal ascent of Monte Lussari at an average gradient of 12.1%. and peaks at 22%.

Final catwalk on May 28 in the capital, from EUR to Ostia and then back towards the center between Castel Sant’Angelo, Piazzale Flaminio, Piazza del Colosseo and Via dei Fori Imperiali.