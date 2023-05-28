Government, ok to Pd proposal: away with the term “race” in official documents

Goodbye to the term “race” in public administration documents

The term “race” could disappear from official government documents. An amendment by Arturo Scotto (Pd) provides for it to the decree on the PA on which the government intends to give a non-obstructive opinion, and which therefore should also be approved for the support of the centre-right majority.

The amendment was discussed on Thursday evening, in a meeting of the majority with the government dedicated to the decree, and will be the subject of a further meeting on Monday evening between the executive and the opposition on the amendments to the decree. “Starting from the date of entry into force of the law converting this decree – states Scotto’s amendment -, in the deeds and documents of public administrations the term: “race” is replaced by the following: “nationality””.

The decree is being examined by the Constitutional Affairs and Labor Commissions of the Chamber and the vote on the amendments should begin on Tuesday. In that session the government, called to express an opinion, would defer to the Commission.

We read in La Stampa: “«It could be an opportunity to overcome together an archaic, wrong and scientifically unfounded concept», underlines Scotto who explains: «The word race is still found in some documents of the Ministry of the Interior, in some competitions and a few days ago we had the example of a questionnaire from a Roman school». In fact, in an elementary school in the San Lorenzo district, parents received a questionnaire on the “behavior of the child” in which “the ethnic group or race” had to be entered”.

