For Giorgia Meloni the danger comes from …. “North”: Analysis

The data from the most up-to-date surveys seem to speak for themselves: the Democratic Party is making a strong comeback after the election of the first secretary to the throne of the Nazarene, while the centre-right, also in this case led by the Brothers of Italy (which seems to be losing the most), is in decline. And a question arises overwhelmingly: must Giorgia Meloni really be afraid of Elly Schlein?

That the neo secretariat Dem gave greater identity to a bloodless party and with it, induced in many (of those who did not vote on 25 September) a renewed sense of ideological belonging is certainly true. That the latest vicissitudes relating to immigration e you 41bis with the troubled “Cospito affair” have slowed down the march of the Government is equally evident. Then that the opponents all deserve respect and, in the case di Elly Schlein who leads the most consistent opposition party with shrewd respect, is the ABC of politics.

