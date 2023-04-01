Capital increase for Granarolo

Granarolothe Italian milk giant, has announced a capital increase of 160 million euro with the simultaneous entry into the shareholding structure of Patrimonio Rilancio – Fondo Nazionale Strategico (FNS), managed by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), and of Enpaia, the national welfare institution for workers and employees in Agriculture.

The shareholding structure will expand to include, in addition to the current Granlatte shareholders, Cooperlat e Intesa Sanpaoloalso the Relaunch Heritage – National Strategic Fund and Enpaia. Granlatte will keep the guide of the Emilian agri-food group with one solid majorityalso participating in the capital increase, reads a note.

The capital strengthening operation is functional to the implementation of the 2023-2026 strategic planwhich envisages both important organic growth objectives and extraordinary transactions aimed at strengthening the group’s competitive positioning in Italy and abroad.

“It is a extraordinary capitalization investment – he comments Gianpiero Calzolari, president of Granarolo -. The objectives that the company intends to achieve through the implementation of the new plan are to consolidate and increase its presence on the national market through digital transformation and innovation of the product chain, strengthen its international positioning, innovate to anticipate new product in a constantly evolving market”. (Ticker)