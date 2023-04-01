Home Business Granarolo, capital increase of 160 million. Two new members enter
Business

Granarolo, capital increase of 160 million. Two new members enter

by admin
Granarolo, capital increase of 160 million. Two new members enter

Capital increase for Granarolo

Granarolothe Italian milk giant, has announced a capital increase of 160 million euro with the simultaneous entry into the shareholding structure of Patrimonio Rilancio – Fondo Nazionale Strategico (FNS), managed by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), and of Enpaia, the national welfare institution for workers and employees in Agriculture.

The shareholding structure will expand to include, in addition to the current Granlatte shareholders, Cooperlat e Intesa Sanpaoloalso the Relaunch Heritage – National Strategic Fund and Enpaia. Granlatte will keep the guide of the Emilian agri-food group with one solid majorityalso participating in the capital increase, reads a note.

The capital strengthening operation is functional to the implementation of the 2023-2026 strategic planwhich envisages both important organic growth objectives and extraordinary transactions aimed at strengthening the group’s competitive positioning in Italy and abroad.

“It is a extraordinary capitalization investment – he comments Gianpiero Calzolari, president of Granarolo -. The objectives that the company intends to achieve through the implementation of the new plan are to consolidate and increase its presence on the national market through digital transformation and innovation of the product chain, strengthen its international positioning, innovate to anticipate new product in a constantly evolving market”. (Ticker)

See also  iPhone SE 2022 Appears in Eurasian Economic Commission Database with Three Models - Apple iPhone

You may also like

Ali’s Return to the Entrepreneurial Era Fortune

Level of gas storage at the end of...

Pd, substantial “sweet” for Bonaccini in the secretariat....

These start-ups want to turn junk into cash

Lavoro, De Luca: “Consultant-government agreements strengthen the fight...

ECB key interest rates: Banks expect two more...

Five Italians swept away by an avalanche in...

“In today’s world, everything is nitroglycerin”

Buying your own home: Germans pay up to...

Pd, Business indiscretion confirmed: Schlein indicates Boccia in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy