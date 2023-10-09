Guangzhou’s Modern Urban Consumer Industry: Highlights, Achievements, and Future Opportunities in ‘Second Entrepreneurship’ and Restart

Guangzhou, China – Guangzhou, known as the prosperous business hub of southern China, recently held the “‘Second Entrepreneurship’ and Start Again” Modern Urban Consumer Industry Media Interview Conference. The conference aimed to shed light on the highlights and achievements of Guangzhou’s modern urban consumer industry, as well as discuss the opportunities for future development.

With over 35 industrial categories, Guangzhou’s urban consumer industries encompass more than 24 sectors, including textiles and clothing, beauty and daily chemicals, food and beverages, and home appliances. These industries contribute significantly to the city’s economy, with the annual revenue of urban consumer industrial enterprises surpassing 770 billion yuan, accounting for more than one-third of the city’s manufacturing operating income.

One notable sector within the urban consumer industry is the cosmetics industry. Guangzhou’s cosmetics industry boasts an output value of over 100 billion yuan, comprising approximately 55% of the country’s total cosmetics industry. The city is also home to 1,877 certified cosmetics manufacturers, accounting for 34% of the national total. Furthermore, Guangzhou leads the nation in cosmetics registrations, filings, and patent applications.

To support the continued growth of the urban consumer industry, Guangzhou has created high-quality industrial spaces known as “China‘s Beauty Capital” and “Baiyun Beauty Bay.” These spaces serve as innovative hubs that foster the development of the cosmetics manufacturing industry and provide opportunities for cultivating new momentum.

Lin Chun, president of the Guangzhou Huadu District Cosmetics Industry Association, highlighted the importance of “policy empowerment” and “carrier power” in the industry’s development. With the support of national, provincial, municipal, and district level initiatives, Huadu District has spearheaded the “China‘s Beautiful City” cosmetics industry cluster. This cluster consists of a core area, four parks, and multiple bases, contributing significantly to Huadu’s rapid development in the cosmetics industry.

In addition to the cosmetics industry, Guangzhou is also making strides in the field of intelligent manufacturing. Oppein Home Furnishing Group Co., Ltd. has successfully built a non-standard customized home intelligent manufacturing support technology platform. This platform integrates design and manufacturing, centralized planning, multi-base collaboration, and intelligent manufacturing system support to manage the full process of customized products, from design to after-sales. As a result, Oppein has positioned itself as a global player and contributes to Guangzhou’s reputation as a design capital in the customized home furnishing sector.

Guoguang Electric Co., Ltd., a Guangzhou-based company renowned for producing speakers and audio system products for global brands like Harman, BOSE, Google, and Amazon, emphasized its commitment to acoustic technology and continuous innovation. With a strong R&D team, over 1,000 patented technologies, and more than 200 new products developed annually, including the world‘s first AI speaker equipped with ChatGPT, Guangzhou solidifies its position as a prominent player in the audio industry.

Furthermore, Guangzhou clothing companies, such as Guangzhou Chuangxing Garment Group Co., Ltd., are actively embracing self-research and development to create high-quality domestic products. With an annual investment of over 50 million yuan in R&D, Guangzhou clothing companies lead the industry with their innovative designs and high-quality products. Guangzhou Chuangxing Garment Group Co., Ltd., known for denim casual clothing, attributes its success to incorporating Chinese elements into their designs, reflecting the changing trends in the denim clothing market.

Guangzhou’s urban consumer industry is a vital component of the city’s economy, contributing significantly to its overall growth and development. With a focus on high-quality products, intelligent manufacturing, and continuous innovation, Guangzhou is poised to remain at the forefront of China‘s modern urban consumer industry.

Overall, the “‘Second Entrepreneurship’ and Start Again” Modern Urban Consumer Industry Media Interview Conference provided a platform for industry experts to share their experiences and insights, highlighting Guangzhou’s achievements while discussing opportunities for future development in the sector.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

