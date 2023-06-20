Habeck: Food prices are falling significantly – is that really true?

Economics Minister Robert Habeck also spoke about prices and inflation in a TV interview with Anne Will. Picture Alliance

“Energy prices, including food prices, are falling significantly,” said Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) on Sunday on the ARD talk show hosted by Anne Will.

So far, this has had little to do with everyday life. Compared to the previous year, food prices are increasing at double-digit rates. They are also rather stable compared to the previous month and are not going “significantly down”.

“Food remains the strongest price driver this month,” says Ruth Brandt, President of the Federal Statistical Office. Who is right?

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) is currently out of action. Above all, his heating law causes trouble. Now Habeck posed in one TV interview with Anne Will the criticism. The minister was self-critical and admitted: “I’m not satisfied with the federal government either”. But it is also true that “the current account of the government is not only decent, but large”. Habeck emphasized that Germany had managed to get through the winter without a gas shortage and without a major crisis. Inflation is going down. Food prices would even go down. Is that true?

Literally Habeck said: “Inflation peaked last autumn. It’s going down significantly now. Energy prices and food prices are going down significantly.”

This contradicts the experiences that many consumers make in supermarkets and at weekly markets. What are the facts about this? And what are the prospects for falling prices?

It is true that the overall inflation rate has peaked. In October 2022, consumer prices had increased by 8.8 percent year-on-year. Since then, inflation has steadily declined. That doesn’t mean prices are going down, just that they’re going up a little more slowly. In May, consumer prices were a total of 6.1 percent higher than in the previous year.

A look at the most recent development gives a somewhat different picture, i.e. if you look at how the prices have not changed compared to the previous year, but compared to the previous month. Statisticians speak of the development at the current edge. In May, consumer prices as a whole actually fell slightly by 0.1 percent compared to April.

In a monthly comparison, Habeck’s statement that energy prices are falling is also correct. Energy was 1.4 percent cheaper for consumers in May than in April. Whether this decline was “significant” after the previous price jumps is a matter of judgment. Compared to May a year ago, energy is 2.6 percent more expensive.

How about the food? The Federal Statistical Office gives a clear answer: “Food will remain the strongest price driver this month,” says President Ruth Brandt. Food was therefore on average 14.9 percent more expensive in May than a year ago. The prices rose somewhat more slowly, because in April inflation was still 17 percent. But they’re still rising very fast, at least year-on-year.

This is particularly true for staple foods: Dairy products were 28 percent more expensive in May than a year ago, bread, cereals and fish were up 19 percent. Consumers had to pay 18 percent more for sugar, jam, honey and other confectionery. Vegetables were 17 percent more expensive. Edible fats and oils in particular were 7.1 percent cheaper than a year ago. The price drop for butter was particularly clear at 23 percent.

However, it is also worth taking a look at the current development from month to month when it comes to food. This is shown in the graphic above. Indeed, food prices fell slightly in May for the second straight month. Although it hardly went down “significantly”, it was only 0.3 percent in May. But it could be that the trend reversal has also been achieved in food.

In May, the decline was mainly due to the fact that vegetables were 4.4 percent cheaper than in April, and fresh vegetables were even six percent cheaper. For other foods such as fruit or meat, on the other hand, prices continued to rise in May.

The hope that food could become cheaper in the future is also supported by data from the upstream economic stages. In both imports and wholesale, not only are price increases falling, but actually prices are falling as well. And the Federal Statistical Office has just reported that producer prices in German agriculture are also falling. In April they were 6.5 percent lower than a year ago.

For the present, Habeck’s statement that food prices are going “significantly down” still conflicts with reality. As an outlook into the future, there could be a little more to it.

The head of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW Berlin), Marcel Fratzscher, warns against high hopes for a quick end to inflation and even falling prices: “We will have to prepare for further rising prices for at least the next year and a half,” he said “food newspaper”. He also included groceries: “The high costs in the production of goods and goods will continue to be reflected at the checkout in the supermarket. In the food industry, for example, the costs are very high when it comes to harvesting, raw materials, production and processing, and logistics.”

Fratzscher is counting on the fact that wages and salaries will soon rise faster than prices again as a result of high wage agreements. The DIW boss advocates direct state aid for people with low incomes. “The most sensible instrument for relieving people with low and middle incomes are direct transfer payments. It’s always better when people can choose what to spend their money on.”

A reduction in VAT is “the second best option”. Fratzscher suggested reducing the VAT on “sustainable, regional food” in this case. “It would also help us on the issue of climate protection if these foods were made accessible to people on low incomes.”

