Habeck wants to subsidize industry for years with the “Bridge Electricity Price”.

AEconomics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) is not lacking in conflicts at the moment: there are still heated arguments about his plans to de facto ban new gas heating systems from next year, and his most important State Secretary Patrick Graichen has been criticized for days because he told his best man to a lucrative post at a state-owned company.

Outcome of this affair: uncertain. But Habeck opened another front in the traffic light dispute on Friday morning.