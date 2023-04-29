Home » Haier, 2022 growing for the group that controls Candy in Italy
Haier, 2022 growing for the group that controls Candy in Italy

Haier, the Chinese company, the world‘s leading manufacturer of household appliances which controls the Candy brand in Italy, registered in 2022, a growth of 7.2% over the previous year it’s a turnover of 32.6 billion euros. Haier Europewhose head office is in Italiain 2022 it achieved a turnover of 3.2 billion euros, with a increase of about 20% compared to the previous year.

The brand is number one in the world in the large household appliances sector

He held the podium position for the fourteenth consecutive year. The company consolidated its high-end strategy and brand ecosystem with a particular focus on sustainability and energy saving, generating revenues thanks to the satisfaction of the needs of all consumer targets through the Candy, Hoover and Haier brands.

The company accelerated its go-to market strategy by leveraging local facilities of dishwasher and kitchen appliance factories in Turkey and refrigerator factories in Romania. He also made the construction of a new highly automated dishwasher factory at its industrial site in Eskişehir, Turkey.

