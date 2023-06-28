Highway Code, life imprisonment of driving license and obligation of “alcolock” on the car

Highway Code, minimum distance for overtaking cyclists. The measure

Il cabinet yesterday approved the bill with interventions on road safety and delegation for the revision of the highway code presented by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini. It was the minister himself – we read in the Corriere della Sera – who gave the priority talking about “crackdown on drunkenness and drugswith revocation of the license for up to three years regardless of the state of psychophysical impairment”. The “obligation to always give the priority to velocipedes that circulate or enter urban cycle roads, even from a place not subject to public traffic”. The prediction, to be studied with the Traffic Police, of a minimum distance that car drivers will have to keep in the overtake cyclists. In Spain the law speaks of a meter and a half. From 7 to 20 days off to who driving distractedespecially for whom use your cellphone while behind the wheel.

“If you kill yourself on joints, pills or sniffs, if you drink in the disco and then drive, you don’t see your license anymore”. Salvini – continues Il Corriere – put it in the foreground the alcohol and drug crisis. The suspension will come “regardless of the state of alteration” found. The traffic police bodies will be able to directly carry out a sampling of salivary fluid of the driver. In the event of a recurrence, the so-called “driving license life sentence“, up to 30 years. No adjustments to the alcohol limits (0.5 g/l) but zero tolerance for new drivers, professional drivers and for those who have already been convicted for driving while intoxicated. Particularly important is the obligation for repeat offenders to mount the “alcolock” on the carthe device that prevents starting if the blood alcohol level exceeds zero. Enough too speed camera scam.

