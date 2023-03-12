Holiday bonus 2023, INPS notices published: what to know

Back again this year holiday bonuses dedicated to the children of employees or retirees of the Public Administration enrolled in the Unitary Management of Credit and Social Services, Management of Public Employees or Management of the Postal Service Fund. L‘Inps this year has put on the table several calls for study holidays: the competition Summer INPS together abroad e thematic holidays in Italy 2023 and the call for applications for the course of languages ​​abroadi.e. a study stay in a foreign country with the aim of strengthening language skills.

Holiday bonus 2023, here’s who’s entitled to it

Ma Who is the Inps study holiday bonus intended for?? The economic facilitation is aimed at all the children of employees or pensioners of the Public Administration registered in the unitary management of credit and social services, management of public employees or management of the postal service fund. Specifically, banned Summer INPS Together Italy, only students who attended elementary or middle school or high school in the 2022/2023 school year can access. While al call Summer INPS Together abroad, students enrolled in 2022/2023 in upper secondary school can access. For stays abroad, however, students aged 16 or over who attend the third, fourth or fifth year of high school in the 2022/2023 school year and who, as of 30 June 2023, hold a certificate of knowledge, or at least B1 level, of the foreign language covered by the course.

