Hong Kong Airlines and 4 OTAs jointly launch “buy one get one free” air tickets to Hong Kong | TTG China

Hong Kong Airlines joined forces with four OTAs (Online Travel Service Providers) to launch a product with the theme of “Price for One, Fly for Two”. This time, Hong Kong Airlines and four OTAs jointly launched the “one-person price, two-person flight” theme product, which aims to benefit the majority of passengers, that is, passengers only need to pay the fee for one person, and they can bring their companions to enjoy the joy of traveling for two.

Among them, the Ctrip activity period is from April 17 to 20; the Fliggy activity period is from April 21 to 24; the Tongcheng activity period is from April 25 to 27, and the Qunar activity period is from April 28 to 30 days.

The “buy one get one free” air ticket from the mainland to Hong Kong originated from the “Air World Award” air ticket gift plan officially launched by Hong Kong on March 1. Passengers from major passenger markets around the world have a total of 500,000 free economy class round trips Ticket sent.

To welcome passengers traveling to and from Hong Kong, Hong Kong Airlines’ annual core theme is “Hong Kong, Long Time No See”, which aims to accompany passengers to look back on Hong Kong in their memories and explore new styles and changes in travel. While providing passengers with the theme products of “one price, two people flying”, each passenger who participates in the “Flying World Awards” activity can also enjoy Hong Kong Airlines’ partners Disneyland Resort, AccorHotels Group, and Agoda Hotels. and special offers from Citygate Outlets.

Over the past few months, the successive relaxation of policies has continuously stimulated the recovery of Hong Kong’s tourism industry, and the enthusiasm of mainland tourists to Hong Kong has continued to rise. According to the data disclosed by the Hong Kong Immigration Department, since February 6, 2023, when mainland China and Hong Kong have fully cleared customs, mainland tourists visiting Hong Kong have increased significantly, which shows that the epidemic is over and tourists’ desire to travel has been released. The recovery of air passenger traffic is also accelerating. The company is pleased to see that a large number of passengers choose Hong Kong Airlines to travel to and from Hong Kong, and even transfer to overseas. The Hong Kong market is expected to fully recover soon as the number of permits, passports and visas processed increases.

As the Hong Kong International Airport is gradually returning to normal and the traffic volume is also increasing, Hong Kong Airlines is also racing against time to resume flight operations. Hong Kong Airlines’ route network covers the Asia-Pacific region extensively. It is expected that from April onwards, the number of flight operations will increase to 44 flight segments per day, reaching 45% of the level before the epidemic; the number of flight destinations will reach 18, including Tokyo, Osaka, Okinawa, Sapporo, Seoul, Chinese Taipei, Bangkok, Manila, Hanoi, Bali, Fukuoka, Beijing Capital, Beijing Daxing, Shanghai Hongqiao, Shanghai Pudong, Hangzhou, Nanjing and Haikou are equivalent to about 50% of the level before the epidemic. Hong Kong Airlines has launched a new route to Beijing Daxing on March 15, and a new route to Fukuoka on April 7. It will also launch a route to Phuket for the first time in June, gradually expanding the network coverage of regional destinations.