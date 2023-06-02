Home » Hong Kong retail stocks rebounded collectively, Samsonite and Luk Fook Group both rose by nearly 5% Samsonite_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Hong Kong retail stocks rebounded collectively, Samsonite and Luk Fook Group both rose by nearly 5%

Hong Kong retail stocks rebounded collectively, Samsonite and Luk Fook Group both rose by nearly 5%



Hong Kong retail stocks rebounded collectively. Samsonite (01910) rose 4.82% to HK$20.65; Luk Fook Group (00590) rose 4.72% to HK$22.20; Chow Sang Sang (00116) rose 4.94% to HK$9.14; Sasa International (00178) rose 4.44% to HK$1.41; L’Occitane (00973) rose 4.43% to HK$22.40; Prada (01913) rose 3.75% to HK$53.9.

