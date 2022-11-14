Asian equity markets mixed, with the Hong Kong stock exchange rising more than 1% and the Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo stock exchange falling more than 1%. Japan’s equity index discounts Softbank’s 14% slump after its Vision Fund, the conglomerate’s high-tech investment vehicle, reported a loss of 1.38 trillion yen (the equivalent of $ 9.88 billion). ) in the quarter ended last September 30th.

In Hong Kong there is a boom for securities in the real estate sector, which are flying after the spread of some rumors about the arrival of any measures to support the sector. Cifi Holdings rallied 29.84%, Country Garden jumped 32%, Logan Group jumped up to + 38% and Longfor Group advanced 22%.

US futures are down, with those on the Dow Jones falling by 0.28%, those on the S&P 500 falling 0.39%, those on the Nasdaq down by 0.64%, after the best week, for Wall Street, since June.

The Nasdaq actually jumped 8.1% last week, reporting the best trend on a weekly basis since March, while the Dow Jones was up 4.2%. The S&P 500 took its best week since June, with a 5.9% rally.

Regarding the US midterm elections, according to the latest projections released by NBC News, the Democrats should have managed to confirm control of the Senate, while control of the House will pass into the hands of the Republicans.