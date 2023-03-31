Home Business Housing market: Federal Statistical Office raises the alarm
Housing market: Federal Statistical Office raises the alarm

On average, German tenants spend more than a quarter of their income on housing. In 2022, the approximately 19.9 million main tenant households spent an average of 27.8 percent of their income on rent, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Friday. For the approximately 6.6 million households that rented their home in 2019 or later, the burden was particularly high at 29.5 percent. For comparison: Of the approximately 2.7 million who signed their contract before 1999, the figure was 26.8 percent.

