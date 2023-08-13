How AI applications are changing the creative industry

“Artificial intelligence” is the wrong term, because the automated processes that computer programs can use to eject text, images, music and other creative content in a matter of seconds have nothing to do with intelligence, but only with complex algorithms. Nevertheless, they have the potential to fundamentally change the creative industry. Work processes are shifting, new job descriptions are emerging – for example “prompt artists”, i.e. people who can formulate queries in such a way that the program returns the desired or most interesting results – while other job descriptions may soon disappear.

The question of whether this means a new level of creativity or, on the contrary, the end of artistic freedom, is perhaps less interesting than what specific possible uses there are and how the relationship between human originality and automated processes will level off in the future. In this article, numerous experts have their say with their assessments and experiences: informative and worth reading!

