Home » How AI applications are changing the creative industry
Business

How AI applications are changing the creative industry

by admin

“Artificial intelligence” is the wrong term, because the automated processes that computer programs can use to eject text, images, music and other creative content in a matter of seconds have nothing to do with intelligence, but only with complex algorithms. Nevertheless, they have the potential to fundamentally change the creative industry. Work processes are shifting, new job descriptions are emerging – for example “prompt artists”, i.e. people who can formulate queries in such a way that the program returns the desired or most interesting results – while other job descriptions may soon disappear.

The question of whether this means a new level of creativity or, on the contrary, the end of artistic freedom, is perhaps less interesting than what specific possible uses there are and how the relationship between human originality and automated processes will level off in the future. In this article, numerous experts have their say with their assessments and experiences: informative and worth reading!

See also  ECB, Lagarde challenges money markets, confirms 'temporary' nature of inflation. But in Austria, Finance Minister Bluemel has lost sleep

You may also like

Segre-Seymandi, Bernardini De Pace: “He was brilliant. Here’s...

How the network agency wants to relieve wind...

Listed Companies Face Setbacks as Zhongrong Trust Products...

Emilia-Romagna, Meloni: “4.5 billion allocated for reconstruction”. Bonaccini...

Employment contract: Career starters should be aware of...

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Makes Significant Investment in...

Poland, premier: “Putin threatens the borders. With Meloni...

Birkenstock goes public on the New York Stock...

De Angelis, new storm: he hired his brother-in-law...

Hong Kong Secretary for the Environment and Ecology...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy