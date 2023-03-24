The Germany ticket for buses and trains will soon be available for 49 euros. From the beginning of April, interested parties can book the successor to the 9-euro ticket. Similar to the offer last summer, all buses and trains of local public transport (ÖPNV) and local rail passenger transport (SPNV) can be used cheaply.

These include trams, Interregio-Express, Regional-Express, Metropolexpress, Flughafen-Express, regional train and S-Bahn. In addition, all means of public transport such as bus, subway, S-Bahn, metro or express bus.

The Deutschland-Ticket is still available online and at all ticket offices and ticket machines.

Can I travel with the ICE, IC or EC with the 49-euro ticket?

Not really. The trains are part of the long-distance public transport system. These tickets are significantly more expensive. Local transport tickets and offers do not apply to long-distance transport.

An exception only applies if the regional or local train is at least 20 minutes late and the person misses certain connecting trains as a result, the transport company will confirm this on request.

In this case, however, those affected must first buy the ICE ticket for the route and then get the money back from the transport company whose train was delayed. In most cases, this is Deutsche Bahn. Anyone who travels by bus and train without a valid ticket must expect an “increased transport fee” or a “subsequent fare levy”. Fare dodging costs 60 euros.

“It is absolutely important to secure evidence,” said a consumer advocate at the request of FOCUS online. Those affected should therefore go to the train staff and have the delay confirmed. Train number and departure time are also important.

Also read: Big guide – checklist, documents, rules: How to have a relaxed holiday with your dog

Good to know: Starts from May 1st – for whom the 49-euro ticket is worthwhile – and for whom not