Home Business IATA: profits of 4.7 billion dollars in 2023
Business

IATA: profits of 4.7 billion dollars in 2023

by admin
IATA: profits of 4.7 billion dollars in 2023

The air transport sector is growing again after three years of crisis that began with the Covid-19 pandemic. The International Air Trandsport Association (IATA) has revised upwards its forecast for 2023 with aggregate earnings estimated at $4.7 billion with more than 4 billion passengers. Revenue is forecast at $779 billion, up 43.6% from $438 billion in 2022 and $239 billion in 2021, an achievable result despite…

See also  Covid, one in 10 Italians anticipate Christmas gifts in fear of new closures: a "wild shopping" is planned for Black Friday

You may also like

Russia evaluates minimum price for international oil sales

Crude oil Asian market: U.S. oil stabilizes after...

Ferretti Group, the decision on the Stock Exchange...

Sungrow’s latest response: “Reducing the shipping guidelines” is...

Solomon (Goldman Sachs) warns markets about uncertain wages,...

Spot gold rebounded slightly, but the baton of...

Stock exchanges hostage to Fed rates, indices move...

From Mattarella to von der Leyen and Meloni:...

Maneuver Meloni, employees will earn less than VAT...

Feared by RX7900! The RTX 4080 can’t hold...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy