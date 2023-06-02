Home » Ikea: This old furniture has better appreciation than ETFs
Business

Ikea: This old furniture has better appreciation than ETFs

Ikea furniture is actually not known for being particularly valuable. But there are exceptions.
On platforms such as 1stDIBS, Pamono or Design Market, decades-old Ikea furniture is sometimes sold for three or four-digit sums.

Some models are collector’s items – also because well-known designers are behind them.

Valuable examples include the Impala armchair, the Guide shelving system and the Jonisk lamp.

Ikea furniture is not actually known for being particularly valuable. who used Furniture sold by the Swedish company in classified ads usually only gets paid a fraction of the new price for it.

But there are also exceptions.

The Impala chair is now worth fifty times as much

On platforms such as 1stDIBS, Pamono or Design Market you can find entire collections of Ikea furniture – some of which are 40 or 50 years old – which are offered for several hundred to thousands of euros.

These include Gillis Lundgren’s Early Bookshelf, which has sold millions of copies. Only recently it was sold on 1stDIBS for 4250 euros, reports the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (SZ).

And the Impala, a colorful armchair, is traded on Pamono for 2,300 euros, according to the SZ. In 1972 it cost the equivalent of 45 euros.

Also valuable is the Guide shelving system by Niels Gammelgaard from the 1980s, which costs around 1,300 euros on the Mid-Century-Friends platform despite slight signs of wear.

Another example is Carl Öjerstam’s Jonisk lamp, which was on sale until 1989. Today it could be “worth a few hundred euros,” writes the SZ.

Where does the increase in value come from?

According to the SZ, this furniture is primarily a collector’s item. Also because the quality of the early Ikea pieces was significantly better, but above all because they were well-known Designer stand. Vintage becomes a business model – returns through aging, selection and scarcity.

Accordingly, not all furniture from Ikea is valuable just because it is old. The well-known Billy shelf also dates back to the 1970s – but it’s still cheap.

For anyone who still has old Ikea furniture lying around in the basement or attic, it’s still worth doing a little research before the pieces end up in bulky waste. After all, there could be real treasures among them.

