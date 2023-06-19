Home » In Italy, spending on cars has exceeded 200 billion
In Italy, spending on cars has exceeded 200 billion

In Italy, spending on cars has exceeded 200 billion

Italians have spent more than 200 billion on cars

Shopping for purchase, maintenance and operation of cars in 2022 has broken through the 200 billion euro mark, reaching 207.3 billion, a figure equal to 10.9% of GDP. This is what emerges from a study carried out byAutopromotec Observatory, the international trade fair for automotive equipment and aftermarket. It’s a value 14.9% higher compared to that recorded in 2021, when it reached 180 billion euros.

The fuel sting and the purchase of new cars

Analyzing the various items, the main one, equal to 36% of the total, it concerned fuels, with 74.6 billion euros paid in 2022 for petrol, diesel, LPG and methanean overall increase of 25.8% compared to 2021. The second was that for thepurchase of new vehiclesequal to 45.9 billion: just 4% more than in 2021. With regard to vehicle maintenance and repairsit emerged that 43.4 billion euros were spent on this item (+24.2% compared to 2021).

The fourth item of expenditure is that relating to Rca, fire and theft, which suffered a slight decrease (-0.7%). But it continues to be worth over 16.7 billion, followed by those relating to hospitalizations and parking, for which more than 10 billion has been spent (+1% on an annual basis). They weigh i motorway tolls which, with 7.1 billion, have undergone a significant increase: +16%. Finally, according to the study in question, 6.7 billion were spent on the car taxes (+1.5% compared to 2021) and 2.7 billion for the purchase of tires (+12.1% compared to 2021).

