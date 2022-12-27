Home Business In the first 11 months of this year, my country’s software business revenue increased by 10.4% year-on-year_China Economic Net – National Economic Portal
CCTV News: The economic operation of the software industry from January to November 2022 released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology shows that in the first 11 months of this year, my country’s software business revenue was 9,467.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.4%. The situation is stable and improving.

Statistics show that from January to November, the total profit of the software industry was 1,114 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.9%; the export of software business maintained a steady growth. From January to November, the export of software business was US$47.2 billion, a year-on-year increase of 4.9%. Among them, the export of software outsourcing services increased by 10.6% year-on-year. In the first 11 months of this year, my country’s software product revenue grew steadily, reaching 2,292.3 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.6%, accounting for 24.2% of the industry’s revenue. Among them, the revenue of industrial software products was 214.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 14.2%. From January to November, the revenue of information technology services was 6,153.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.8%, accounting for 65% of the industry’s revenue. Among them, cloud computing and big data services achieved a total revenue of 932.7 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.1%.

