Indulge in a Delicious and Traditional Chocolate Atole Recipe for a Cozy Morning

Title: Warm Up Your Morning with Delicious Homemade Chocolate Atole

Subtitle: Learn how to make this traditional Mexican hot drink to kickstart your day

Introduction:

If you woke up to a chilly or rainy morning, there’s nothing quite like a comforting hot drink to start your day. And what could be better than a rich and traditional chocolate atole to enjoy during breakfast? Today, we will share a simple recipe for this delightful beverage that will surely pamper the whole family.

The Perfect Blend of Tradition and Flavor:

Traditionally, atole was made with water and corn dough. However, this version adds a special touch by using chocolate and milk. To achieve the desired atole consistency, we will incorporate a bit of cornstarch, which needs to be dissolved in water beforehand to avoid lumps. Remember to keep stirring your atole once you add the cornstarch mixture.

Related News:

In other news related to this topic, there are various other ways to experiment with your atole. You can use different varieties of chocolate and even add spices according to your taste preferences. Ensure to adjust the sweetness level with sugar to create a sweet and delicious atole.

Ingredients:

– 1 liter of milk

– 100 grams of Mexican table chocolate

– 100 grams of sugar

– 1/2 cup of water

– 45 grams of corn starch

Preparation:

1. Chop the chocolate into small pieces and set aside.

2. In a saucepan over medium heat, bring the milk and sugar to a simmer.

3. Once the mixture is very hot, add the chopped chocolate and stir until fully integrated.

4. In a separate bowl, dissolve the corn starch in water, ensuring no lumps are formed.

5. Slowly pour the dissolved corn starch into the milk mixture, stirring constantly.

6. Continue cooking and stirring until the mixture thickens.

7. Serve and enjoy your homemade chocolate atole!

Nutritional Information:

– Calories: 357kcal

– Carbohydrates: 56g

– Cholesterol: 35mg

– Protein: 10g

– Sugars: 1g

– Fiber: 1g

– Sodium: 1mg

– Total Fat: 12g

– Saturated Fat: 1g

Conclusion:

Now that you have the recipe for a delicious cup of homemade chocolate atole, you can start your mornings with a warm, comforting drink that will surely delight your taste buds. Don’t hesitate to experiment with different variations of chocolate and spices to create your perfect cup of atole. Enjoy!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

