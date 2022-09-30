Home Business Inflation is close to 9% in a year. Jump of the shopping cart. In Eurozone it reaches 10%
Business

Inflation is close to 9% in a year. Jump of the shopping cart. In Eurozone it reaches 10%

by admin
Inflation is close to 9% in a year. Jump of the shopping cart. In Eurozone it reaches 10%

The race of inflation continues, which in September, according to Istat surveys, touches 9% on an annual basis, mainly driven by the prices of the so-called “shopping cart”, or basic necessities for home care and per person, which jumped 11.1% from a year ago, marking an all-time high since 1983.

According to preliminary estimates released by the National Statistical Institute, the national consumer price index for the whole community (NIC), gross of tobacco, recorded an increase of 0.3% on a monthly basis and of 8%. 9% yoy, up from + 8.4% last month.

In the Eurozone, I jumped by 10%

Things are no better in the rest of Europe: in September the annual inflation rate in the Eurozone set yet another record, as Eurostat notes, going from 9.1% in August to 10%. Double-digit inflation was mainly driven by the rise in energy prices, which reached 40.8% against 38.6% in August.

Returning to Italy, Istat explains that the further acceleration of inflation on a trend basis is mainly due to the prices of food goods (whose growth goes from + 10.1% in August to + 11.5%) and processed (from + 10.4% to + 11.7%), both unworked (from + 9.8% to + 11.0%) and those of recreational, cultural and personal care services (from +4, 6% to + 5.7%).

Non-durable and semi-durable goods also contribute to the jump in prices, albeit to a lesser extent. Although slowing down slightly, the prices of energy goods continue to grow very broadly, from + 44.9% in August to + 44.5%. The growth in transport prices also slowed down, going from + 8.4% to + 7.2%.

You may also like

ҵPMIط ʾָч̬ _йҾŻ

Inflation: Istat, in September reaches + 8.9%, shopping...

Foreign Exchange Bureau: It is expected that short-term...

Mps: capital increase do we have to do...

Ming-Chi Kuo, supply chain people: The total order...

Stadia game developers have no idea about Google’s...

Istat index: unemployment rate drops to 7.8%

Redmi Pad will be launched simultaneously in international...

Istat, sharp slowdown in the labor market in...

On the 30th, the net sales of northbound...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy