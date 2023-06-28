Home » Inflation, Lagarde’s moves opposite those of her predecessor Draghi
Business

Inflation, Lagarde’s moves opposite those of her predecessor Draghi

by admin
Inflation, Lagarde’s moves opposite those of her predecessor Draghi

Inflation, Lagarde’s strategy opposed to Draghi’s

What everyone in Europe feared in terms of inflation has happened: new rate hike by the number one of the ECB. Christine Lagarde has carried out her strategy, perfectly opposite to that of Mario Draghi “whatever it takes” with the more cynical “what it takes”. In other words, go “as far as necessary” to combat the inflationary trend which reached 10% in October.

The European Central Bank had decided on the first rate hike (after more than ten years in negative territory) in July 2022. And in the midst of the Ukrainian/Russian war winds, other countries such as Norway, the United Kingdom and Switzerland have also announced increases while the United States , after an illusory stop in the last increase, they confirmed at least two other next increases. “There is still a long way to go to bring inflation below the 2% target” Jerome Powell of the Fed told the US Congress. He was echoed by the governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey “It is still very high and we have to deal with it”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed up Tesla rose nearly 75% from its January low |

You may also like

Togg vs. Tesla: What else could stop e-cars...

Wise: Shares soar +18%

Expensive concert prices – How pop stars fuel...

Santanchè, the Maserati and the house at the...

Create a green environment, upgrade green production lines,...

Russian ruble falls to 15-month low

Award for “American Rheinmetall”? This tank deal would...

Rates, Bundesbank securities collapse: the hypothesis of a...

Financial Breakfast on June 28: Strong U.S. data...

Environmental protection – Environment Minister criticizes the sealing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy