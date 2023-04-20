Installation of digital electricity meter decided by law

In the future, private individuals and small consumers should not have to pay more than 20 euros per year for an intelligent electricity meter. For households with controllable consumption devices such as heat pumps, it should be 50 euros per year. The Federation of German Consumer Organizations (vzbv) welcomed this. “This enables consumers to save more money with a built-in intelligent metering system than they have to pay for the fees incurred by the metering points,” explained the head of the Energy and Construction team, Thomas Engelke. However, these upper limits would have to remain stable in the long term.

The German Tenants’ Association made a similar statement. If a new meter cabinet is required during installation, landlords would have to bear these costs and should not pass them on to tenants. “In addition, all requirements for data protection and data security must be guaranteed by tenants.”