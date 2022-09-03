Home Business iPhone 14 Pro status bar rumored to include classic battery indicator – Apple iPhone
Business

by admin
Apple plans to bring the classic iOS battery indicator directly back to the status bar on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, taking advantage of the increased screen real estate at the top of the display thanks to a new pill-shaped hole-punch replacement, which Separate the included battery percentage and battery icons from each other.

While Apple brought the battery percentage back to the status bar in the iOS 16 beta, due to the limited space at the top of the display, the battery percentage was placed inside the battery icon, not separate from it.

According to the latest information, in addition to the classic battery indicator, Apple will rearrange other elements of the iOS status bar on the lock screen and notification center for upcoming iPhones, including moving the cell signal indicator to the left.

Given the need to display the time on the left, reducing the overall usable width, it’s unclear whether the classic battery indicator will appear in the status bar when the device is unlocked and in use.

ios-16-beta-5-battery-percent.webp

Earlier, new details about the always-on display experience for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were also revealed, including the arrangement of different design elements for the always-on screen units.

