MILANO – L’State confirms the preliminary growth estimates on Pil in the third quarter. According to the statistical site, the Italian economy grew by 0.5% compared to the previous quarter and by 2.6% compared to the same period of 2021, with growth achieved for the whole of 2022 equal to 3.9%. The driving force behind growth, Istat points out, are above all consumption and services, up by 0.9%, in particular tourism: commerce, transport, accommodation and catering, against -0.6% for industry and the -2% of buildings by 2%. Consumption grew by 1.8%, more than double the +0.8% of gross fixed investments. The net contribution of net foreign demand (export minus import, the latter inflated by high energy prices) is negative by 1.3 percentage points.

30 November 2022



Compared to the previous quarter, all the main aggregates of domestic demand expanded, with growth rates of 1.7% of national final consumption and 0.8% of investments, while net foreign demand contributed negatively to growth of GDP. From a sectoral point of view, the growth in the added value of services continued for the sixth consecutive quarter, above all due to the contribution of the commerce, transport, accommodation and catering sectors, while agriculture, industry in the strict sense and construction decreased. Hours worked are stationary and work units, positions and per capita income are slightly decreasing.