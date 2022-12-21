Home Business Ita Airways: the government accelerates for the sale
Ita Airways: the government accelerates for the sale

Ita Airways: the government accelerates for the sale

From one Dpcm to another. One year after the start of the privatization process of Ita Airways, the Meloni government has approved a new decree which aims to speed up the procedures for the sale of the former Alitalia. The subjects who participated in the previous procedure are confirmed and at the same time the obligation for the Treasury not to transfer the majority is waived. For the purposes of the sale, the industrial plan of the candidate buyer of the airline assumes significant importance. The purpose of the Dpcm (which is now being examined by the Court of Auditors) is to speed up sales procedures in the best interests of the company and its employees. The decision paves the way for the entry of the Germans of Lufthansa: the most accredited hypothesis is that Frankfurt initially takes over a stake between 40 and 49% of the capital with a valuation of the company just under 500 million euros.

Among the hypotheses, it is assumed that the operation will materialize through a capital increase.

Meanwhile, the managing director of Ita, Fabio Lazzerini, announced that “for the first time, in the last twenty years, in the budget of the Italian flag carrier, revenues exceed costs”, because there has been “much attention to costs ». For example, «the 107% increase in fuel only impacted 55/60% of the accounts, the rest was offset by higher revenues and cost savings. We are a startup born in October 2021, shortly after there was Omicron, then war, then expensive fuel. And yet, despite this, the company is performing much better than expected».

