For Ita Airways, the Government has approved a new Dpcm with the aim of speeding up the sale. The subjects who participated in the previous procedure are confirmed and at the same time the obligation for the Treasury not to transfer the majority is waived. In the sale, the industrial plan of the airline’s candidate buyer plays an important role, which must focus on the development of national hubs, long-haul routes and entry into new markets. After registration by the Court of Auditors and publication in the Official Gazette, the procedure will come to life.

Giorgetti: a partner to make it work

“We are looking for an industrial partner to make it work,” said Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti during the CDM regarding the dossier on the sale of Ita.

The shareholders’ agreements between the Ministry of the Economy and the buyer of Ita will have to provide that the ministry, until the eventual definitive exit from the capital, has governance rights such as to ensure adequate oversight of the relevant decisions for the pursuit of the expansion objectives and industrial development of Ita.

The procedure restarts with the Dpcm: in pole position is Lufthansa, the only entity that had access to the data room until last week, which seems interested in joining Ita Airways in two stages: with the acquisition of a share minority (rumors speak of a share between 40 and 49%) and the option to exercise control subsequently. Lufthansa is expected to formalize the purchase offer.

Formally, MSC also remains in the game, the giant of the seas which withdrew on November 21 “not recognizing the conditions for participating in the procedure”, which has now changed, however. The US Certares Fund also remains in the game, which not being an airline with the new procedures will not be able to have control, as will the Indigo fund.

Lazzerini: former Alitalia workers’ pool is a reference

The CEO, Fabio Lazzerini, intervened on the new hires, explaining that the former Alitalia basin “is our reference and not only because we are aware that there are people on layoffs with excellent professionalism for our needs and for the awareness that the cash integration is paid for by the state. We will do everything to ensure that there is access to the basin». It is difficult to make estimates «between retirements and those who want to come, there is not always a correspondence between what we offer and people’s needs. We had two meetings, in Rome and in Milan, to have a portfolio of profiles if the pool was not sufficient».