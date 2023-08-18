Ivory Coast: fifth bridge of Abidjan dedicated to President Ouattara

The fifth bridge in Abidjan, which connects Plateau to Cocody, was named after its creator, the current president Alassane Ouattara, who inaugurated it in recent days.

“This work, which constitutes a first-rate tourist asset for our country, is the result of collaboration between highly talented men and structures with complementary skills, the architect Pierre Fakhoury (…) who designed this magnificent bridge, the China Road and Bridges Corporation (CRBC), the national study and planning bureau, the Construction and Works Laboratory and the Cocody Bay Coordination Unit,” Ouattara said in his speech.

Work on the fifth bridge was started on 22 March 2019 by then Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly. At a cost of 113 billion FCFA (172 million euros), part of which financed by the Islamic Development Bank, this bridge that crosses Cocody Bay is the first cable-stayed bridge in the area of ​​Uemoa, which groups the eight countries of West Africa sharing the Cfa franc. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

