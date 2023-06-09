JD.com’s 618 Apparel, Beauty and Makeup Day Campaign Reports Gold and Jewelry Category Sales Volume Increased Over 200% Year-on-Year_TOM NEWS

At 00:00 on June 7th, JD.com 618 Apparel and Beauty Day started hotly.From 0:00 to 24:00 on June 7, the sales of JD.com’s apparel and beauty category continued to achieve success. The turnover of over 6,700 brands increased by over 100% year-on-year, and the turnover of over 200 categories increased by over 100% year-on-year. The turnover of popular categories such as sun protection clothing, gold rings, sports slippers, fascia guns, road bikes, and Swiss watches has grown at an astonishing rate, and the sales growth on clothing and beauty days is unstoppable.

Beauty products have always been a popular category during the 618 period. In the 4 hours before the day of clothing and beauty, the turnover of beauty products increased by more than 200% year-on-year. The gold jewelry category also ushered in a growth peak. The turnover of 10 gold jewelry categories, including gold rings, gold bracelets, Hetian jade bracelets, and pearl rings, increased by more than 200% year-on-year on Apparel and Beauty Day.

Clothes with sun protection and cooling functions are more popular among consumers in hot summer. The turnover of more than 10 men’s and women’s clothing categories, such as skin-friendly sun protection clothing, disposable Polo, cool T-shirts, and national trend T-shirts, increased by more than 130% year-on-year. In addition, as the summer travel season is approaching, luggage, suitcases and other categories are also ushering in peak sales.Throughout the day of Apparel and Beauty Day, the turnover of more than 500 brands of bags and accessories increased by more than 100% year-on-year, and the turnover of luxury bags and bags increased by more than 100% year-on-year.

The improvement of the national fitness awareness has led to the growth of sports category sales. On JD.com’s 618 Apparel and Beauty Day, the sales of sports shoes, sports and fitness, outdoor equipment and other categories ushered in a full-scale explosion. The turnover of shoes and clothing categories increased by more than 100% year-on-year.

The turnover of more than 30 sports and fitness categories such as fascia guns, billiard cues, yoga clothes, and track and field shoes increased by more than 100% year-on-year. The turnover of 21 outdoor equipment categories such as road vehicles, night vision devices, and fishing platforms increased by more than 100% year-on-year. It is worth mentioning that the growth trend of the children’s sports category is prominent, and the turnover has increased by more than 100% year-on-year.

Watches and glasses are also one of the best-selling categories during the 618 period. The turnover of seven watch and glasses categories, including Swiss watches, optical frames, and optical lenses, increased by more than 100% year-on-year.

This year’s 618 is enough to save JD.com! A lot of good quality goods, with super value benefits and the ultimate caring service, take you to buy all the trending goods in one stop!



























0