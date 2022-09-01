JD Power | Jundi, the world ‘s leading consumer insight and market research institution, today officially released the 2022 China New Car Quality Study SM (IQS). research shows, In 2022, China ‘s new car quality performance declined slightly, showing a trend similar to that of the U.S. market, due to increased complaints due to design defects.

This year is the 23rd consecutive year that JD Power has carried out the China New Vehicle Quality Study (IQS), and it is also the third year that JD Power has simultaneously launched the new IQS platform in China and the United States. The research focuses on the quality problems encountered by new car owners with a vehicle ownership period of 2 to 6 months. The quality of new vehicles is expressed as the average number of problems per 100 vehicles (PP100). The lower the score, the lower the number of problems and the higher the quality Also the better.

The research shows that in 2022, the number of quality problems in China‘s new cars at the industry level will be 213 PP100, an increase of 2.8 PP100 compared with 2021. The increase in quality complaints was mainly due to design defects, and its PP100 increased by 4.2 compared to last year, reaching 143 PP100. The three categories with the largest increase in complaints for design questions were driving experience, powertrain and exterior appearance.

This year’s study also found that among the quality complaints, the three problem categories that improved the most from last year were infotainment, driver assistance and air conditioning, down 4.1, 2.2 and 1.5 PP100, respectively, and their improvement was mainly in the design category. Problems are reduced, and design problems have become a key factor affecting the quality performance of automobiles.

J.D. PowerYang Tao, General Manager of China Automotive Products DivisionSaid: “The improvement of vehicle quality is by no means overnight. From the beginning of product design, to the implementation of the quality management system, the optimization of the production process, and the cooperation between upstream and downstream of the supply chain, every link needs to strive for perfection in order to achieve the final quality. Improvement. With the advent of the era of intelligence and changes in consumption trends, the proportion of quality complaints caused by design defects continues to rise. For manufacturers, to improve the quality of new cars, it is urgent to work hard in the product development and design stages.”

Here are other findings from the 2022 study:

Body appearance became the most complained problem category: In 2022, after 2020, body appearance will again become the most complained problem category, an increase of 2.7 PP100 compared with 2021, and the proportion of this problem category in overall quality problems will increase from 13% in 2021 to 15%. Among the exterior issues, complaints about tire noise and headlight brightness were high and on the rise.

The odor in the car and the excessive tire noise are still the “high incidence area” of quality problems : Unpleasant smell in the car ranks first with 9.4 PP100, and excessive tire noise ranks second with 9.1 PP100. Both of these two major problems have been shortlisted in the top three quality problems for three consecutive years, becoming the cause of consumption. the main point of complaint. In addition, the brakes are too sensitive and the seats are very uncomfortable for the first time in the past three years in the top 20 quality complaints, reflecting users’ higher requirements for vehicle driving and riding experience.

The quality of luxury brands has improved significantly, and the overweight is intelligent:In 2022, the overall number of quality problems of luxury brands will be 192 PP100, a decrease of 24 PP100 compared with 216 PP100 in 2021, and the quality performance has improved significantly. While promoting the penetration of intelligent configuration, luxury brands have also actively improved the quality of the infotainment system as the basis for intelligence. The number of problems with the infotainment system fell from 36 PP100 in 2021 to 27 PP100 in 2022, a decrease of 9 PP100.

Top-ranked makes and models

Porsche(163 PP100) won the first place in the quality of new cars of luxury car brands.Lexus(166 P100) andLand Rover(179 PP100) ranked second and third among luxury car brands.

Guangqi Honda(193 PP100) ranked first in the quality of new cars in the mainstream car market for three consecutive years.Dongfeng Honda(205 PP100) ranked second in mainstream cars,Buick(207 PP100) ranked third.

Changan Automobile(209 PP100) ranked first in the quality of new cars of Chinese independent brands,Chery(215 PP100) andGAC Trumpchi(205 PP100) ranked independent brands tied for second place.

At the model level, a total of 17 models from 12 brands won 16 market segment awards in the 2022 China New Car Quality Study.

Audi brand wins model-level awards Audi A4L and Audi Q3 。

The Buick brand won the model-level award for Buick Willand Pro/Pro GS and Buick brand new GL8 。

The GAC Honda brand won the award at the model level Honda Fit and Ichiro Honda 。

The Mercedes-Benz brand wins model-level awards forMercedes–BenzSclassandMercedes–BenzGLSclass

Other models that won awards in their respective segments are:Chevrolet MalibuXLChery Arrizo5 PlusFord Explorer, Geely VisionX3LexusESLincoln Adventurer, Lynk & Co03PorscheMacanQichen UniversityV。

The New Vehicle Quality Study (IQS) is one of JD Power’s flagship industry joint studies globally and in China. The study clearly divided new vehicle quality issues into two broad categories: poor design and breakdown/inoperability. Specific diagnostic problems include 218 problem points in 9 categories (exterior, interior, driving experience, configuration/handling/instrument panel, infotainment, air conditioning, seats, powertrain, and driver assistance).

The 2022 China New Car Quality Study (IQS) is based on real feedback from 34,914 car owners who purchased cars between June 2021 and March 2022. The research covers 247 models from 56 brands, and data collection was conducted in 70 major Chinese cities between December 2021 and May 2022.

