The Jeep Renegade and Compass 4xe range is enriched by the Upland Cross special series, which combines the off-road look and the brand’s legendary ability to tackle any off-road adventure with well-equipped interiors and exclusive contents. Furthermore, the new High Altitude e-hybrid trim level is available on the Compass, which adds a distinctive elegance to the hybrid version’s versatile and relaxing driving characteristics. The Upland Cross special edition of the Renegadee Compass is offered in the 240 HP 4xe plug-in Hybrid version, which combines two electric motors and an 11.4 kWh battery pack, with a low consumption 1.3-litre turbo petrol and a six-speed automatic gearbox. The increased torque generated by the electric propulsion system and the possibility of fine tuning it ensure an even greater all-wheel drive capability on any terrain.

At the same time, these are the ideal SUVs for everyday city driving as, in full-electric mode, they allow you to travel with zero emissions with an average range of 50 km. Finally, thanks to Phev technology, CO2 emissions are lower than 50 g/km in hybrid mode and running costs are reduced. Equipped with an e-Hybrid hybrid engine, the Compass High Altitude special series guarantees a versatile and relaxing hybrid driving experience and offers 130 HP and 240 Nm of torque, combined with a new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Jeep e-Hybrid technology is capable of providing all-electric propulsion when starting off, at low speeds, cruising and parking.

Numerous EV functions allow the vehicle to move in electric mode, such as Silent Start, Energy Recovery, Boost and Load PointShift and Electric Drive. Thanks to the Jeep Wave program, Renegade and Compass 4xe plug-in Hybrid are offered with installments of 249 and 299 euros per month respectively, including Easy Wallbox and two years of ordinary maintenance, while Compass e-Hybrid from 249 euros, also it with two years of maintenance included.